Ukraine official denies Zelenskiy rejected visit offer from Germany's Steinmeier

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:17 IST
Frank-Walter Steinmeier Image Credit: Wikipedia

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Serhiy Leshchenko, denied in an interview with CNN that Zelenskiy had rejected a visit offer from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as reported by the Bild newspaper. Steinmeier said on Tuesday that he had planned to visit Kyiv with his Polish counterpart and the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia "to send a strong signal of European solidarity with Ukraine ... (but) that was not wanted in Kyiv".

Bild reported that Zelenskiy had rejected Steinmeier's plans to visit due to his close relations with Russia in recent years and his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a project designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany but which has since been canceled.

