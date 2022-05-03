Left Menu

Biden would 'love to visit Ukraine,' but no current plans -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden would "love to visit Ukraine," but there are no current plans for him to do so, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday, after House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a surprise visit over the weekend.

Psaki said the White House would continue to assess the situation, and underscored the Biden administration's objective to reopen the U.S. Embassy and have U.S. diplomats on site.

"And I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but no plans in the works at this time," she said.

