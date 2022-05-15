Security forces given full freedom to avenge killing of innocents in Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha tells Gupkar Alliance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday informed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents in the Valley, said sources. LG Manoj Sinha had a meeting with PAGD leaders on Sunday. The meeting was attended by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

According to government sources, Manoj Sinha assured the delegation that necessary actions are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of PM package employees. The delegation raised the concern over innocent's killings. LG Manoj Sinha informed the delegation that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents. Sinha said those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared.He also told the delegation that all PM package employees will be posted to secure district and Tehsil headquarters and to address other issues, a special cell has been constituted in LG secretariat, sources said.

Lt Governor also said that all parties are most welcome to give their suggestions on issues of targeted killing, eliminating terrorism, terror ecosystem, development, issues concerning youth etc. "My doors are always open for people. All sections of polity and society must come together as a united front to eliminate terror ecosystem," Sinha said.

LG Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the security would be beefed-up in the residential areas of the government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley, while also announcing an enquiry into the tear gas shelling incident against them during the protest. The killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargases were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder.

People across the union territory have been protesting against the killing of Rahul Bhat and demanding security in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Friday, Kashmiri Pandit government employees staged a sit-in demonstration against the killing in Budgam.

Jammu and Kashmir government had also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists two days ago. Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday. (ANI)

