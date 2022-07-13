TMC MLA Idris Ali sparks another controversy calls WB Governor Dhankar communal

Trinamool Congress MLA from West Bengal Idris Ali on Wednesday sparked another controversy after he accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being communal and alleged that the governor behaves in a communal manner. His remarks came after Dhankar appealed to the masses to break the silence on extreme appeasement in the state.

Taking to a micro-blogging site, Dhankar said "West Bengal government appeals to Civil Society, Intelligentsia and media to break silence and highlight worrisome governance scenario of extreme appeasement, communalised patronage, Mafia Syndicate Extortion in the state as this would help to enhance of democratic values and human rights protection." The TMC MLA condemned the governor's statements.

"He is a communal person. The way he is behaving is highly condemnable. He is communal," said Idris Ali. Earlier the TMC MLA, Idris Ali on Sunday made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter will meet the same fate that of his Sri Lankan counterpart.

"Whatever happened with the President of Sri Lanka, will happen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Looking at the things in India, I say that Prime Minister Modi is a total failure. It will be even worse here. Prime Minister Modi will also resign and flee," TMC MLA Idris Ali told ANI. Reacting to Ali's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal said the TMC does not have respect for Constitution and federalism.

"I believe it is not required to comment on the statements of the illiterate people. TMC MPs and MLAs have crossed all the limits. We have seen how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is silent after the remarks of MP Mahua Moitra on Goddess Kali that hurt the sentiments of Hindus. It suggests that Chief Minister's consent is there in these things. Such remarks about Prime Minister show the mentality of these people. It means they do not have regard for Constitution and federalism," Tibrewal told ANI. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek prosperity and progress through democratic means and constitutional framework and continue to follow the development in the island country.

In pursuance of the central place that Sri Lanka occupies in our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year unprecedented support of over USD 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka, added the External Affairs Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)