Left Menu

VP Naidu pays tribute to journalist Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary

A passionate nationalist, Shri Girilal Jain left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings, Naidu said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 10:44 IST
VP Naidu pays tribute to journalist Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to journalist and author Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary and said he left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings.

''My tributes to an illustrious journalist noted author and former editor of The Times of India, Shri Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary today,'' Naidu was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. Jain pursued journalism as a pious mission and played an outstanding role in empowering people and furthering national interest, he said. ''A passionate nationalist, Shri Girilal Jain left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings,'' Naidu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022