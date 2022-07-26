VP Naidu pays tribute to journalist Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to journalist and author Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary and said he left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings.

''My tributes to an illustrious journalist noted author and former editor of The Times of India, Shri Girilal Jain on his 100th birth anniversary today,'' Naidu was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. Jain pursued journalism as a pious mission and played an outstanding role in empowering people and furthering national interest, he said. ''A passionate nationalist, Shri Girilal Jain left an indelible mark on Indian journalism with his fearless and brilliant writings,'' Naidu said.

