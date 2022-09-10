Left Menu

Zelenskiy aide posts image of Ukrainian forces on outskirts of Izium

Zelenskiy aide posts image of Ukrainian forces on outskirts of Izium
Russia said earlier that it was pulling forces out of Izium and the town of Balakliia. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff published a photograph on Saturday showing Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of the town of Izium that has been a key stronghold for Russian forces for months.

Russia said earlier that it was pulling forces out of Izium and the town of Balakliia.

