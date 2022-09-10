Zelenskiy aide posts image of Ukrainian forces on outskirts of Izium
Updated: 10-09-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:24 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff published a photograph on Saturday showing Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of the town of Izium that has been a key stronghold for Russian forces for months.
Russia said earlier that it was pulling forces out of Izium and the town of Balakliia.
