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U.S. Boosts Efforts to Reunite Ukrainian Children

The U.S. State Department is providing $25 million to help identify, return, and rehabilitate Ukrainian children forcibly taken away from their homes. This support includes collaboration with the Ukrainian government and local partners. The 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative has already returned over 2,000 children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:32 IST
U.S. Boosts Efforts to Reunite Ukrainian Children

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday a pledged $25 million in new assistance dedicated to supporting the identification, return, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children forcibly relocated due to the ongoing conflict.

This funding is aimed at initiatives that trace and reunite these children with their families, in collaboration with the Ukrainian government and local partners. Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, currently visiting the U.S., has been vocal in advocating for these children's release, expressing gratitude to the U.S. administration and Congress for prioritizing this issue.

'Bring Kids Back UA,' a program under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, confirmed on Thursday that over 2,000 children have been successfully returned to safe areas. Despite ongoing accusations, Russia denies abducting these children, claiming it acted in their best interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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