Punjab CM Mann calls special Assembly session to conduct floor test

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:32 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to seek a trust vote, days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state had earlier claimed that some of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them.

''You must have heard how they tried to contact our MLAs and tried to offer money and other allurements in an attempt to topple the government which was elected with a huge mandate,'' Mann, who is in Germany, said in a video message in Punjabi.

A few days ago, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had alleged that some BJP leaders had approached seven to 10 MLAs with money and ministerial positions under 'Operation Lotus'.

''We are summoning a special session of Punjab Assembly on September 22 in which we will show how elected MLAs are determined to realise the dream of making the state vibrant...We will bring a trust vote in that session,'' he said.

