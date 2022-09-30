Biden says Putin's actions on Ukraine are sign he's struggling
President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine are a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
Biden said the United States and its allies will not be intimidated by Putin.
