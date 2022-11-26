Left Menu

Woman ragpicker shares her woes with Rahul Gandhi in MP town during his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with a woman ragpicker as his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through a town in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, during which she told him about the issues she and her family faced, including lack of basic amenities like electricity and water.

PTI | Barwah | Updated: 26-11-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 10:58 IST
Woman ragpicker shares her woes with Rahul Gandhi in MP town during his Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: Twitter/ BharatJodo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with a woman ragpicker as his Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through a town in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, during which she told him about the issues she and her family faced, including lack of basic amenities like electricity and water. The foot march led by Gandhi entered the fourth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Saturday.

After an overnight halt, the yatra began from Mortakka in Khandwa district in the morning. When it was passing through Barwaha town in Khargone, Gandhi met 45-year-old ragpicker Shannu and her family members, who were part of the crowd standing along the road.

''We are poor and make a living through ragpicking at different places. We live in a hut, which doesn't even have electricity and water,'' she told Gandhi during their interaction.

The woman and her family members said that their voice was not being heard.

''My children can't even go to school,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan participated in the yatra for the third consecutive day.

The yatra will reach Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, this evening.

A Congress leader said that a public meeting has been organised in Mhow to mark the Constitution Day on Saturday, which will be addressed by Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Both the leaders will also pay homage at the memorial built at Dr Ambedkar's birthplace. The Gandhi-led yatra, which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, entered the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. As per the programme announced by the Congress, the yatra will cover a distance of 380 kms in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days, before it enters Rajasthan on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022