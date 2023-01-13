Left Menu

Ukrainian forces holding out after 'hot' night in Soledar - Kyiv

Ukrainian forces were holding out on Friday after a "hot" night of battles in the eastern salt-mining town of Soledar, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said. "The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "The enemy threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-01-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 12:42 IST
Ukrainian forces holding out after 'hot' night in Soledar - Kyiv
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces were holding out on Friday after a "hot" night of battles in the eastern salt-mining town of Soledar, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said. "The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive. Our fighters are bravely trying to maintain the defence," she said, referring to the Donetsk region which includes Soledar. "This is a difficult phase of the war, but we will win. There is no doubt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023