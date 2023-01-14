BJP hits back at KCR over his 'Taliban' taunt, says remark doesn't befit his status as CM

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Friday took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over his remarks that India might turn into Afghanistan if the saffron party remains in power, saying his statement is anti-India and doesn't behove his status as the CM. "The people of Telangana have fed up with the BRS (Bharat Rashtriya Samithi) government and are planning to bid goodbye to them. They are continuing with their Muslim appeasement policy and are disrespecting the sentiments of the Hindu community," Subhash said.

"He should realise that he is the chief minister of a state with a population of over four crores. His statement does not befit the position that he holds," Subhash said. The BJP spokesperson added, "KCR is busy criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP instead of working for the development of Telangana."

He further claimed that the CM had lost confidence of winning the next Assembly elections. On Thursday, the Telangana CM hit out at the BJP saying the situation in the country would be similar to Afghanistan under the Taliban if it continues to remain in power at the Centre.

"If they continue to practise religious intolerance and divide people, the situation in the country will soon be like Afghanistan under the Taliban," Rao said at a public meeting in Mahabubabad district. He further said for the nation to progress, the people should live in peace and harmony and the administration at the Centre should guarantee the well-being of all citizens.

KCR said development both on the national and state levels is possible only when the country has a progressive and unbiased government at the Centre. Telangana will go to polls at the end of this year, with the BJP setting sights on unseating the BRS from power.

The BRS, formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), swept the last Assembly polls in 2018, winning 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress stood second in the tally with 19 seats, while the BJP had to be content with just one seat. Building up to the electoral contest at the end of this year, the BJP will launch a mega drive in Telangana next month, with more than 11,000 public rallies lined up, starting February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)