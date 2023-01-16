Turkey renews offer to mediate in Russia-Ukraine war -Erdogan's office
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:23 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan renewed his offer to help mediate an end to the conflict in Ukraine during a phone call on Monday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan's office said.
"During the call, President Erdogan reiterated that Turkey is ready to undertake the task of facilitating and mediating for the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," it said in a statement.
The two leaders also discussed Russian grain and ammonia exports via the Black Sea, it added. (Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Gareth Jones)
