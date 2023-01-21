Left Menu

Brazilian president to meet Biden at White House next month

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 06:30 IST
Brazilian president to meet Biden at White House next month
  • Country:
  • United States

Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House early next month, an administration official said.

While the official did not confirm the dates for the visit, Brazilian media reports said the two leaders would meet on February 10.

''I can confirm that we look forward to seeing President Lula early next month,'' John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

''We look forward to welcoming him here at the White House and to having more and deeper discussions about improving and deepening the relationship between the United States and Brazil,'' Kirby said in response to a question.

Lula was one of the key architects of BRICS -- a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He presided over the first BRICS summit in June 2009.

In 2024, Brazil is slated to take over from India the G-20 presidency and also that of BRICS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023