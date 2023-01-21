Brazilian president to meet Biden at White House next month

Newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet his American counterpart Joe Biden at the White House early next month, an administration official said.

While the official did not confirm the dates for the visit, Brazilian media reports said the two leaders would meet on February 10.

''I can confirm that we look forward to seeing President Lula early next month,'' John Kirby, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications, told reporters at a news conference here on Friday.

''We look forward to welcoming him here at the White House and to having more and deeper discussions about improving and deepening the relationship between the United States and Brazil,'' Kirby said in response to a question.

Lula was one of the key architects of BRICS -- a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He presided over the first BRICS summit in June 2009.

In 2024, Brazil is slated to take over from India the G-20 presidency and also that of BRICS.

