Left Menu

Retired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote

Retired general Petr Pavel held a 15 percentage point lead over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis heading into a Jan. 27-28 presidential run-off vote, a Czech Television poll showed on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 04:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 00:33 IST
Retired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Retired general Petr Pavel held a 15 percentage point lead over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis heading into a Jan. 27-28 presidential run-off vote, a Czech Television poll showed on Saturday. The two are squaring off in a second round vote starting next Friday after Pavel narrowly won over Babis in the first round of the election last weekend, although neither scored a majority of votes.

The poll showed Pavel leading with 53% compared to 38% for Babis with 9% undecided. The expected turnout could hit 84% in the poll next weekend, the highest ever in a Czech presidential vote, the survey found. The post does not carry executive authority but has significant powers in appointing prime ministers, central bank chiefs and nominating judges for the constitutional court.

Presidents also have a limited say in foreign affairs. Both Pavel, a former general who held a senior NATO military job, and combative opposition leader Babis, who served as prime minister from 2017-2021, would likely be more pro-Western than retiring incumbent Milos Zeman.

Pavel, 61, is strongly pro-Western and supports further military aid for Ukraine as well as adoption of the euro. Babis, 68, who built a chemicals, farming and media empire now registered in trust funds, shares Zeman's warm relations with Hungary's Viktor Orban, who has been at odds with the European Union over the rule of law.

Babis has also spoken in the past against Ukraine military aid and has touted ambitions to organise a peace summit while attacking Pavel in the past week for being pro-war. Pavel, endorsed by the centre-right government, has accused Babis of fear mongering.

Some voters have also voiced frustration that both first round winners were members of the Communist Party prior to the end of its rule in 1989. Babis worked in foreign trade and was registered as a Communist-era secret police informant, which he denies. Pavel started his military career in the 1980s and enrolled in a military intelligence training course, which he completed after Communist rule collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023