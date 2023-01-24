Berlin will handle Poland's request with utmost urgency - senior official
Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:14 IST
The German government will handle with utmost urgency Poland's request to allow Warsaw the export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the state secretary at the economy ministry said on Tuesday.
"I can only tell you: We will urgently work on taking a decision," Sven Giegold told a defence conference in Berlin organised by Handelsblatt, adding that the defence ministry was in the lead on the matter.
