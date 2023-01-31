Biden says he will visit Poland but doesn't know when
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 02:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he will visit Poland but does not know when.
NBC News reported last week Biden was considering a trip to Europe, including possibly Poland, to coincide with the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success
Belarus, Russia to start 'defensive in nature' air force drills, Minsk says
EXCLUSIVE-Russian oil shipped to Asia in Chinese supertankers amid ship shortage
Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk won't shake hands with Russian, Belarusian players
Science News Roundup: Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule