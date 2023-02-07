U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Turkish counterpart about earthquake
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2023 01:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 01:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday about the huge earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States is looking at additional funding resources that are available to respond to the earthquake on both sides of the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- U.S.
- Ned Price
- Syria
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- State Department
- Turkey
- State Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use
France: more women, children returned from IS camps in Syria
France says 47 people from north-east Syrian camps have returned
Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria
Security Council: 12 years of war, leaves 70 per cent of Syrians needing aid