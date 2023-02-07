U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Turkish counterpart about earthquake

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday about the huge earthquake that killed more than 2,700 people across a swathe of Turkey and northwest Syria.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters the United States is looking at additional funding resources that are available to respond to the earthquake on both sides of the border.

