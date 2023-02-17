Left Menu

Ukraine says talks on extending Black Sea grain corridor will start in a week

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-02-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain corridor will begin in a week, Ukrainian deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said on Friday.

"Negotiations on extending the grain corridor will begin in a week and then we will understand the positions of all parties," Vaskov said during a grain conference. "I think common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended."

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports that had been blockaded by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

