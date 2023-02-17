Ukraine says talks on extending Black Sea grain corridor will start in a week
Negotiations on extending the Black Sea grain corridor will begin in a week, Ukrainian deputy infrastructure minister Yuriy Vaskov said on Friday.
"Negotiations on extending the grain corridor will begin in a week and then we will understand the positions of all parties," Vaskov said during a grain conference. "I think common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended."
The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July allowed grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports that had been blockaded by Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
