PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:29 IST
Kejriwal extends greetings on Holi, International Women's Day
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi and the International Women's Day.

He wished happiness and prosperity to the people on Holi.

''Best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring happiness, prosperity and lots of contentment. May the foundation of our mutual brotherhood in the society become stronger,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, he saluted the entire women community.

''On the occasion of International Women's Day, I salute women power. It is women who give shape and values to our home and society. It is the responsibility of our society to give them opportunity, encouragement and support,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

