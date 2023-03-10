BJP appoints CM Bommai as chairman of campaign committee for Karnataka election

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the chairman of the election campaign committee for the assembly poll due later this year.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the convener of the election management committee, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

The party has tried to strike a balance between two dominant castes by appointing Bommai a Lingayat as head of one committee and Karandlaje a Vokkaliga as convener of the other panel.

Besides them, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been appointed as a member of the committee.

The party has also appointed its Union ministers from Karnataka and party's state unit leaders as members on both the committees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)