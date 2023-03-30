Deeply saddened: President Murmu after 11 die in Indore roof collapse

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a roof collapse in Indore and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Eleven people died after the roof of a 'bawdi' (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on Ram Navami at a temple in the Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

