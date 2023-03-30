Left Menu

Deeply saddened: President Murmu after 11 die in Indore roof collapse

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:27 IST
Deeply saddened: President Murmu after 11 die in Indore roof collapse
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a roof collapse in Indore and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Eleven people died after the roof of a 'bawdi' (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on Ram Navami at a temple in the Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

