Deeply saddened: President Murmu after 11 die in Indore roof collapse
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a roof collapse in Indore and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
Eleven people died after the roof of a 'bawdi' (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on Ram Navami at a temple in the Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday.
''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
