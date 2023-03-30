Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Weeks after the failure of two banks, President Joe Biden called Thursday for independent regulatory agencies to impose tighter rules on the financial system, telling them that they can act under current law without additional steps taken by Congress.
The recommended changes outlined by the White House try to put clear blame on the Trump administration for weakening supervision of regional banks, issuing a fact sheet that said Biden's predecessor "weakened many important common-sense requirements and supervision." Rattling the financial markets and U.S. voters alike, the California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank failed over the course of a weekend and required government intervention. Then another financial institution, First Republic Bank, received an emergency $30 billion infusion of funds from 11 large private banks.
Biden wants to revive and expand rules for mid-size banks that face less scrutiny than the industry's behemoths, with administration officials saying that U.S. banks have stabilized since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 as it rolls out its recommended changes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
‘Gulmohar’, ‘The Three of Us’ among highlights of 2023 New York Indian Film Festival
New York to Trump: No more delay in civil fraud case
Biden still backs bill to address TikTok concerns-official
Yellen: Inflation remains Biden administration's top priority
Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of 'Life of Pi' comes to New York