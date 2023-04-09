Left Menu

Adani-Hindenburg: Cong seeking JPC probe to hide Bharat Jodo Yatra failure, says Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the Congress is seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC probe into allegations against firms of the Adani group to hide the failure of the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and also due to desperation at Prime Minister Narendra Modis popularity.The United States-based Hindenburg Research has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud against firms of billionaire Gautam Adani, leading to the opposition, especially the Congress and Gandhi, targeting the Centre and the PM.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:51 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the Congress is seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against firms of the Adani group to hide the failure of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and also due to desperation at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

The United States-based Hindenburg Research has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud against firms of billionaire Gautam Adani, leading to the opposition, especially the Congress and Gandhi, targeting the Centre and the PM. The Adani group has denied the allegations.

''The JPC demand is baseless as the Centre has already clarified its stand. The Congress is making this demand to hide the failure of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress is also desperate due to the massive popularity of the prime minister. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is unable to become a leader of his own party,'' Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

