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Congress Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Elections

The Congress party is gearing up for critical assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. With redemption in mind, the party is determined to reclaim power in key states after a poor performance in past elections, especially in Bihar where it faced significant setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:42 IST
Congress Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Elections
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As assembly elections loom in five key Indian states, the Congress party is poised for a potential comeback. With redemption on the line, Congress aims to reclaim power in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry while maintaining relevance in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Despite a lackluster performance in the Bihar elections, where the party only secured six out of 50 contested seats, Congress leaders maintain optimism. Priyanka Gandhi is actively organizing the campaign in Assam, where the party has already announced its candidates.

Kerala poses a significant challenge, with the Congress aiming to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling Left Democratic Front. The party hopes to contest the elections as a unified force under the United Democratic Front banner in a strategically timed campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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