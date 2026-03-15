Congress Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Elections

As assembly elections loom in five key Indian states, the Congress party is poised for a potential comeback. With redemption on the line, Congress aims to reclaim power in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry while maintaining relevance in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Despite a lackluster performance in the Bihar elections, where the party only secured six out of 50 contested seats, Congress leaders maintain optimism. Priyanka Gandhi is actively organizing the campaign in Assam, where the party has already announced its candidates.

Kerala poses a significant challenge, with the Congress aiming to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments against the ruling Left Democratic Front. The party hopes to contest the elections as a unified force under the United Democratic Front banner in a strategically timed campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)