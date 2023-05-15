Jharkhand CM Soren meets Cong chief Kharge in Delhi, Opposition unity discussed

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren on Monday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed ways to strengthen the unity among opposition parties in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Soren also congratulated Kharge for the Congress' win in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

In a tweet, Soren said, ''Met Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji in New Delhi today and congratulated him on the victory of the Congress party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections.'' ''During the meeting, the present and future political scenarios were also discussed with respected Kharge ji,'' he said.

Kharge, in a tweet in Hindi, said Jharkhand Chief Minister and leader of Congress' alliance partner Jharkhand Mukti Morcha met him at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence to convey his best wishes for the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka elections.

Soren also stressed the commitment to work together for people's rights and social justice, Kharge said.

Sources said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the Opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting comes amid hectic efforts to forge an Opposition unity to take on the BJP in 2024.

Last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had met Soren in Ranchi and said their talks centred around forming a ''united opposition'' to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had held a discussion with Soren for around one hour at the latter's residence.

The Kumar-Soren meeting was seen as part of Kumar's efforts to bring all non-NDA parties together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bihar CM, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has toured many places and met political leaders of various hues as part of his opposition unity drive .

