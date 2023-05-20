Left Menu

Parameshwara, MB Patil and Priyank Kharge among 8 Congress MLAs to take oath as Karnataka ministers today

30 pm.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:45 IST
Parameshwara, MB Patil and Priyank Kharge among 8 Congress MLAs to take oath as Karnataka ministers today
Congress MLAs G Parameshwara, MB Patil and Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, party's MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil are among the eight MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers in the state Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka on Saturday. According to a letter to the Governor by the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party dated May 20, the other MLAs who will be sworn in today include 7-time MP KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The oath-taking ceremony of Siddharamaiah as Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight MLAs as ministers will be held today at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium at around 12:30 pm. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his cabinet.

The provision of cabinet berths to MB Patil and Parameshwara comes amid reports stating that MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts. Amid reports of Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara being upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, he on Friday said that it is time to forget the "individual aspirations" as the "party is supreme" for him.

He further said that there is a need to "look forward" with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections coming. "This is the time when we all have to work together. This is the time when we should forget our individual aspirations. This is the time when we should fulfil the promises made to people...As I said, the party is supreme. So, we need to look forward. There is the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have to consider those things as well," Parameshwara said.

Congress MLA MB Patil said that all communities including Lingayat and Dalit need "due share" of powers in the new state government. "...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it," he said.

"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," said Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka elections. The Congress party has sent invitation to a number of like-minded opposition parties including and their leaders including Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

On Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he had accepted the Congress' invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new Chief Minister and his cabinet on Saturday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also reached Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Cabinet.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also invited for the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar on Saturday, however, she conveyed her best wishes and designated Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar TMC Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha to attend the ceremony. "The CM designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called to personally invite All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for swearing-in tomorrow. She conveyed her best wishes and designated Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar TMC Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha to attend the ceremony," tweeted TMC MP, Derek O'Brien.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023