Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 10:16 IST
Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, following which he will visit the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

''They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year’s general elections,'' a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

