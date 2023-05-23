Left Menu

AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Sisodia, Delhi Police dismisses charge

Has the police been instructed to do this Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as propaganda and said it is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:23 IST
AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Sisodia, Delhi Police dismisses charge
Senior AAP leader Atishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.” Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?” Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as “propaganda” and said it is “against the law” for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

“The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,” the Delhi Police tweeted. While talking to reporters in court premises, Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023