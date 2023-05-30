Jagan completes four years as Andhra Pradesh CM, thanks people for victory

Thanking the people of the state for giving him a winning mandate in the 2019 Assembly elections, YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday commemorated four years of forming his government and chief ministership.

The Chief Minister said various development programmes have been initiated in a plethora of fields during this time and 98 per cent of poll promises have been fulfilled.

''With God's mercy and your (people) blessings, four years have passed by today since taking up the responsibility as the Chief Minister. You have reposed your faith on me and entrusted me with this job,'' tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy today. Further, he thanked the people for giving him an opportunity to serve them and wished that his government should continue to be in power with people's blessings.

Storming to power by winning 151 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections, Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor (political) to the state government said that these four years were a signature of Jagan Mohan Reddy made with welfare and development. Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders and cadres took out rallies across the state in all the Assembly constituencies to celebrate the four-year milestone.

