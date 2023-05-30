Left Menu

US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats

Earlier this month, he travelled to Moscow to meet with Putin and reiterate his support for Moscows invasion of Ukraine.He reacted angrily to the flight over Bosnia by U.S. bombers, accusing Washington of disrespecting the countrys territorial integrity and treating it as a guinea pig that they can suffocate and cut off its air supply for as long as they want. A U.S.-brokered peace deal in 1995 ended a nearly 4-year-long internecine war in Bosnia that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:03 IST
US bombers fly over Bosnia in sign of support amid continued secessionist threats
  • Country:
  • Bosnia And Herzegovina

A pair of US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew low over Sarajevo and several other Bosnian cities on Tuesday as a sign of support amid continued secessionist threats by the staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

In addition, the aircraft also participated in a joint military event in the north-eastern town of Tuzla with Bosnia's multi-ethnic army and United States Army Special Forces.

The flights were a demonstration of "a rock-solid commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Bosnia, said the U.S. ambassador to the Balkan country, Michael Murphy.

Murphy added that United States "remain steadfast and committed" to the relationship with the Bosnian armed forces "in the face of political stability within (Bosnia) and acute threat from malign actors outside" the country.

Dodik, who is the president of Bosnia's Serb-run part, Republika Srpska, has repeatedly advocated for the breakup of the country and voiced his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this month, he travelled to Moscow to meet with Putin and reiterate his support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

He reacted angrily to the flight over Bosnia by U.S. bombers, accusing Washington of "disrespecting" the country's territorial integrity and treating it "as a guinea pig that they can suffocate and cut off its air supply for as long as they want." A U.S.-brokered peace deal in 1995 ended a nearly 4-year-long internecine war in Bosnia that left at least 100,000 people dead and millions homeless. It left the country deeply divided between its three main ethnic groups - Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats. The Dayton Peace Accords split Bosnia into two highly autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and one dominated by mostly Bosniaks and Croats - linked by shared, state-wide institutions.

Russia has been exploiting the divisions by supporting Dodik's separatist policies, raising fears in the West that the Kremlin might use him to create further instability in the volatile Balkan country to divert some attention from its war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023