Modi provided decisive leadership, stability in governance: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ''decisive leadership with stability and continuity in governance'' to the country.

He was speaking at a press conference here on the Modi government completing nine years in office.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a decisive leadership with stability and continuity in governance.....Nine years of the Modi government have seen transparency in governance,'' he said.

Jan Dhan bank accounts have attracted deposits of Rs 2 lakh crore and the digital payment system has expanded exponentially during this period, the minister said.

Leaders of various countries have described Modi as a true patriot, among the most loved leaders and even said ''Modi is the boss'', Thakur said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last month referred to Modi as the ''most loved leader around the world'' while Australian PM Anthony Albanese recently described him as ''the boss''.

''This praise is not just for Modi but it is a matter of respect of 140 crore Indians,'' the minister added.

The opposition was not able to digest Modi's success and India's growth over the last nine years, he said.

For Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ''family comes first, party next and the nation last,'' Thakur said.

The UPA government went into ''silent mode'' after the 26/11 terror attack, while the Modi government went into ''striking mode'' by launching surgical or air strikes (after terror attacks during its tenure), the minister said.

Defence equipment production in the country has risen, he said. The abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and construction of Ram temple happened in the last nine years while the new Parliament building was built as per the needs of ''the new India'', Thakur said.

''But Rahul Gandhi raised objections since he is not an MP anymore,'' he added.

Asked about actor Naseeruddin Shah's critical comments on the films ''The Kerala Story'' and ''The Kashmir Files'', the Information and Broadcasting Minister said there is freedom of speech and expression under the Modi government, so people can voice their views.

Also, they go and watch films in theatres only if they wish as nobody can forcibly take people to theatres, the minister said.

On the ongoing protest of the women wrestlers who have accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, Thakur, who also handles the sports portfolio, said there would be a free and fair probe and appropriate action will be taken. ''We are with the sportspersons and everyone has the right to justice ,'' he said.

