Pawar meets Maha CM, invites him for Maratha Mandir's 75th foundation day event

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite the latter for the 75th Foundation Day of Maratha Mandir organisation.

Pawar, who met Shinde at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in Malabar Hill, is the president of the Mumbai-based Maratha Mandir.

Pawar said he held a discussion with the CM to organise a meeting to address the issues faced by actors and people associated with the Marathi film industry and theatres.

