Telangana emerging as hub of innovation, entrepreneurship: President Murmu
Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana, Murmu tweeted.
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Telangana on their statehood day and said the beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.
''My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana,'' Murmu tweeted.
