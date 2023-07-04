Left Menu

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Food, fuel and fertiliser crisis is a big challenge for all the countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics and there must be united efforts to deal with it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi also said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and the grouping must not hesitate to criticise them.

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi said there is a need for decisive action to deal with terrorism.

The summit was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations.

Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, Modi said, calling for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing as well.

''We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation,'' Modi said.

India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries, he said.

The prime minister said the SCO has emerged as a key platform for peace, prosperity and development for Eurasia.

India's thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region (Eurasia) are living testimony to our shared heritage, he said.

As chair of the SCO, India has made sustained efforts to take our multifaceted cooperation to new heights, he added.

He also said that India supports the proposal of reform and modernisation of the SCO.

''I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member,'' he added.

