Left Menu

Sweden says awaiting NATO ratification by Turkey

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:10 IST
Sweden says awaiting NATO ratification by Turkey

Sweden is ready to join NATO and is waiting for Turkey to start the process to ratify the application, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

Sweden applied last year to join the defence alliance but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid. "We are completely ready and we are waiting for the ratification process to start in Ankara," Billstrom told a news conference in Riga after a meetings of Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers.

Stockholm hopes Turkey will ratify

the membership when the Turkish parliament reconvenes in October, as agreed with President Tayyip Erdogan at a summit of the alliance in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023