"BJP saying something or the other...": Lalu Prasad Yadav on India-Bharat row

Amid the Bharat-India name row, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "nervous" owing to the INDIA alliance and they are trying to create any issue. "We have formed the INDIA alliance. So the BJP is nervous. They are saying something or the other...," Lalu Prasad Yadav said speaking to reporters.

Speaking on the Sanatana Dharma row, the RJD chief said the Almighty is great and Lord Krishna will find a solution to the problem. "Sri Krishna will find a solution. There is nobody greater than the Almighty...," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh questioned Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav's silence on the 'Sanatana Dharma' issue. "It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatan Dharma?" Giriraj Singh said.

He further said, "If Rahul, Nitish and Lalu do not apologise, then the country's Sanatana and Bihar's Sanatana will not forgive them." Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation. Earlier in the day, Udhyanidhi released a statement clarifying his statements on 'Sanatan Dharma' and questioned the BJP leaders for twisting his speech as 'inciting genocide' and said that they are using it as a weapon to protect themselves.

Moreover, opposition parties reacted earlier this week following Rashtrapati Bhawan sending out invitations for a G20 dinner on September 9 on behalf of the 'President of Bharat'. The opposition alleged that the government was resorting to "drama" just because they got together and called their bloc as INDIA. BJP leaders have strongly supported the move by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)