S.Korea expresses concern over N.Korea-Russia military cooperation -Yonhap

South Korea's unification minister in charge of relations with the North has expressed concern over military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Kim Young-ho's remarks came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East and discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for the North's satellite programme.

