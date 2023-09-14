Left Menu

Jharkhand: INDIA bloc partners stage demonstration for revival of HEC

Jharkhand: INDIA bloc partners stage demonstration for revival of HEC
Partners of INDIA bloc on Thursday staged a joint demonstration near Raj Bhavan demanding revival of the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited.

They also protested against the alleged non-payment of salaries to about 3,000 employees including officers for over 18 months.

The leaders, representing various parties including the Congress, JMM, RJD and Left, blamed the Centre for the condition of the company. They alleged that the Centre had turned a blind eye towards the pathetic condition of the company as a result of which the future of employees and their families were hanging in balance.

Former Union minister Subodhkant Sahai said the Centre is adamant on selling all the PSUs of the country including HEC. Despite the BJP having 12 MPs in Parliament, none of them ever raised the plight of the employees of HEC, he said.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the BJP government in the Centre is busy with making the big corporates happy and it has nothing to do with the sufferings of the employees of HEC.

CPI secretary Mahendra Pathak said the issue will be taken to Delhi and they will not rest unless the employees get their dues.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the situation of HEC turned worse during the regime of UPA from 2004 to 2014. ''All our MPs have been raising this issue prominently in all forums and we hope the issue of salary would be resolved soon,'' he said.

