T'gana CM KCR writes to PM Modi seeking passage of women's quota bill in spl Parliament session

The ruling BRS in Telangana on Friday demanded the Centre to pass the women's reservation bill and also take legislative measures to provide a 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party here, presided by party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect.

Rao, also known as KCR, addressed separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the two demands.

Rao said the Telangana Legislature had passed a unanimous resolution June 14, 2014 requesting the ''Centre to provide for 33 per cent reservations for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures''.

He said he was ''dismayed to note that the Centre has not initiated any action on this front so far.'' The BRS parliamentary party in the meeting on Friday passed a resolution demanding provision of 33 per cent reservation for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures, he said in the letter.

''I, once again, would like to request you to initiate necessary legislative process for speedy implementation in the ensuing special session of Parliament, which is starting on 18th September 2023,'' Rao said in the letter to PM Modi on the BRS demand for 33 per cent quota to OBCs.

Proportionate representation in Parliament and state Legislatures is a ''sine qua non'' in a democratic polity to reflect hopes and aspirations of marginalised sections of the society, he said.

On the women's reservation demand, Rao said the Telangana Legislature had passed a unanimous resolution on June 14, 2014 requesting the Union Government to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Legislatures.

The Telangana government is implementing 30 per cent reservation for women in public employment and admissions in educational institutions, he added.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of CM KCR, had held a dharna in Delhi in March this year seeking passage of the women's reservation bill.

