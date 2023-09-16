Left Menu

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-09-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 08:18 IST
Kim Jong Un arrives at city near Vladivostok where he's expected to visit Russia's Pacific fleet
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Saturday at a Russian city near the far eastern port of Vladivostok where he's expected to see Russia's Pacific Fleet.

The visit follows Kim's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport on Wednesday and his visit Friday to an aircraft-making plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

The US and it allies are concerned that Kim's visit is focused on providing Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine in a possible arms-for-technology deal.

