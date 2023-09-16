Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building Sunday

The new Parliament building, built adjacent to the existing one, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Updated: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The flag hoisting ceremony will take place a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dhankhar will hoist the flag atop ''Gaja Dwar'' of the new Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will grace the occasion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghawal and V Muraleedharan, and leaders of various parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will be present on the occasion.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, however, said he would not be able to attend the flag hoisting function and expressed disappointment over getting the invite ''quite late''.

He wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody on Saturday saying that he received the invite for the function only in the late evening of September 15.

''I am writing this letter with a sense of disappointment that I have received your invite for flag hoisting function tomorrow at New Parliament Building only on September 15, 2023, quite late in the evening,'' the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter.

The Congress president said he is currently in Hyderabad to attend meetings of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee on September 16 and 17 and will return to Delhi late Sunday night.

''It will not be feasible for me to attend the function scheduled for tomorrow morning,'' Kharge said. The new Parliament building, built adjacent to the existing one, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

