Cong resolves to make INDIA bloc 'ideological and electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

The Congress on Saturday resolved to make the INDIA bloc an ''ideological and electoral success'' to free the country from ''divisive politics'' and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

The party made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which held its first meeting after being reconstituted.

The CWC also ''wholeheartedly'' welcomed the continuing consolidation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) claiming it has already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. In its resolution, the CWC, which is the party's highest decision-making party, expressed grave concern at the ''increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities''. ''The prime minister's so-called Rozgar melas are a hoax to cover up the abject failure to create, as promised, two crore jobs a year,'' the resolution said.

The CWC claimed that the failure to conduct the decennial census, due in 2021, is a ''national and an international shame''. ''One of the consequences is that an estimated 14 crore of the poorest Indians are denied their entitlement to food rations since ration cards are issued on the basis of the 2011 Census. The CWC also underlines the stubborn refusal of the Modi government to conduct a caste census,'' the resolution said.

''This refusal in the face of a universal demand has exposed the BJP's lack of commitment to social and economic justice and its bias against the backward classes, Dalits and tribal people,'' it said.

In this context, the CWC called for increasing the existing upper limit of reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs. The CWC reiterated the Congress' resolve to make the INDIA initiative an ''ideological and electoral success so that our country is freed from divisive and polarising politics, the forces of social equity and justice are strengthened, and the people get a Union government that is responsible, responsive, sensitive, transparent and accountable'', the resolution said.

It expressed deep anguish on the ''total breakdown of the constitutional machinery'' in Manipur and the continuing violence. ''After more than four months, the state is bitterly divided due to the BJP's polarisation agenda,'' the Congress' top decision-making body alleged.

''The silence and neglect of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the failure of the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the intransigence of the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) have led to an unprecedented situation where there are repeated clashes between the security forces and civilians and between the Army/Assam Rifles and the state police force,'' the Congress alleged. The sparks from Manipur are now threatening to spread to the wider North-Eastern region, the CWC claimed. The CWC reiterated the Congress' demand for the immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of President's Rule. It also called for all possible steps be taken to recover looted arms and ammunition, restore public order, alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting thousands of besieged people and internal refugees, and establish a framework for dialogue among different groups of the people.

The Congress' highest decision-making body unequivocally condemned the ''incursions by China into Indian-held territory and the repeated provocations such as publishing maps that include Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of India''. ''Most unfortunately, the Prime Minister's clean chit to China on 19th June, 2020 and his continued refusal to admit the loss of territory have misled the country, belittled the sacrifices of our jawans, and emboldened China to continue with its transgressions,'' the party alleged.

The CWC also called upon the government to come clean on the border dispute with China and take a resolute stand against any challenge to the territorial integrity of India. The resolution said that the CWC stands with the people of the country for communal harmony, social and economic fraternity, the fulfilment of the aspirations of youth, and for a strong, proud and respected nation enjoying an honoured place in the international community. ''The CWC pledges to restore a nation of which every Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, whether rich or poor, young or old, can be proud,'' the resolution said.

The CWC reiterated the party's demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the startling revelations in the Adani issue.

The resolution hailed Mallikarjun Kharge for his contributions as Congress President over the past year. The CWC, in its resolution, said the Modi government had made a commitment to the farmers and farmers' organizations on the issue of MSP and other demands, but they are burdened with growing debt. ''Agriculture and the rural economy are in deep distress. MSMEs are languishing since the blow of Demonetisation and due to the lack of support from the government... The economic outlook remains bleak. The sole concern of the government seems to be headline management,'' it said.

Top Congress leaders held deliberations at the first meeting of the new CWC here focusing on preparing a comprehensive road map for ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, among others, were present at the meeting.

