Kerala Governor, CM wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday and wished him health and more years of service to the nation.

Both Khan and Vijayan posted their wishes on social media platform X to the PM on his 73rd birthday.

''May you be blessed with many more fruitful years of service to the nation,'' Khan said.

''Birthday greetings Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness,'' Vijayan tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

