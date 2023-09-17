Kerala Governor, CM wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Sunday and wished him health and more years of service to the nation.

Both Khan and Vijayan posted their wishes on social media platform X to the PM on his 73rd birthday.

''May you be blessed with many more fruitful years of service to the nation,'' Khan said.

''Birthday greetings Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness,'' Vijayan tweeted.

