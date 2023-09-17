Left Menu

Strengthen security in religious places, Karnataka BJP MLA urges Congress govt

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:53 IST
Strengthen security in religious places, Karnataka BJP MLA urges Congress govt
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Mangaluru City South D Vedavyasa Kamath has urged the state government to strengthen security measures at prominent religious sites in Karnataka.

With the recent arrest of a person named Arafath Ali by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it has been revealed that the accused in the 2022 cooker bomb blast case Mohamed Shariq had targeted the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple here while carrying an IED which exploded in an auto rickshaw, Kamath said in a statement here on Sunday.

The NIA's inquiry has revealed that Arafath Ali was the mastermind behind the plan to detonate the cooker bomb. The agency has also linked him to the two graffiti incidents in Mangaluru in 2020, Kamath said.

Congress leaders should understand the gravity of the issue instead of pursuing vote-bank politics, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023