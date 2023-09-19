Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in New York ahead of U.N. appearance

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had arrived in New York ahead of his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly and meetings in Washington.

Zelenskiy, in a post on Telegram, said he had already visited Ukrainian servicemen being treated for war injuries in the United States.

He said his schedule included talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, members of Congress and military and business officials.

