Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in New York ahead of U.N. appearance
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-09-2023 01:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 01:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had arrived in New York ahead of his appearance at the U.N. General Assembly and meetings in Washington.
Zelenskiy, in a post on Telegram, said he had already visited Ukrainian servicemen being treated for war injuries in the United States.
He said his schedule included talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, members of Congress and military and business officials.
