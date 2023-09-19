India's parliamentary journey marked by excellent achievements, difficult challenges: Union minister Joshi

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

Addressing the gathering, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the function also commemorates the last sitting of the two Houses in the old building on Monday.

The new building has now been designated as the Parliament House of India.

He said the Central Hall has been witness to the transfer of power from Britain to Bharat.

Joshi also said that our parliamentary journey was marked by excellent achievements, difficult challenges and remarkable milestones.

At the function, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sat on the dais flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were seated on the extreme corners of the stage.

Joshi and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were also seated on the stage.

Earlier, when MPs assembled in the Central Hall, Prime Minister Modi was seen greeting them with folded hands. The function has been organised to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)