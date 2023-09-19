Brazil's Lula warns United Nations of coup risk in Guatemala
Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:04 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday of the chance of a coup in Guatemala, backing U.S. concerns about risks to democracy in the Central American nation after last month's election.
"In Guatemala, there is a risk of a coup, which would impede the inauguration of the winner of democratic elections," Lula told the UN General Assembly.
