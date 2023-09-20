Turkey expects foreign inflows after investors meeting in New York -finance minister
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday that his meeting with investors in New York will contribute to foreign inflows to Turkey. In a post on social media platform X, Simsek said he met with the world's leading fund managers in a round table meeting hosted by Goldman Sachs, and shared the goals of Turkey's economic programme.
"Our President's full support for our policies to take inflation under control is the most important factor that increases confidence in our policy framework," Simsek said, adding he believes his meetings would contribute to the foreign inflows to Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Simsek
- Turkish
- Goldman Sachs
- New York
- Turkey
- Mehmet Simsek
ALSO READ
Tottenham duo Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele join Turkish club Galatasaray
Turkish and Greek foreign ministers discuss troubled ties in a more friendly climate
Ukraine rebuffs Turkish suggestion that Kyiv should soften stance on grain deal
Ukraine rejects Turkish call for Kyiv to soften stance on grain deal
Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels IPO to open on September 14