Will get phone tapping allegations against IPS officer Shukla reinvestigated when Cong comes to power: Patole

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said his party will get the phone tapping allegations against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla reinvestigated when it comes to power in the state.

The Bombay High Court earlier this month quashed two FIRs registered against Shukla for alleged unauthorised phone tapping.

The two FIRs were filed in Pune and Colaba in south Mumbai against Shukla for allegedly illegally tapping phones of some opposition leaders when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister of the state.

The Pune case was registered for allegedly recording phone calls of Congress leader Nana Patole, while the Mumbai case was for recording phone calls of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the Pune FIR, the police had submitted a C-Summary report (case is neither false nor true) and had sought to close the case and in the Mumbai case, the government had refused to grant sanction to prosecute Shukla.

''The state government gave her a clean chit by submitting reports in court. But when we come to power, we will reinvestigate the case. The court gave clean chit replying on reports submitted by police. We will reveal who these police officials are who gave clean chit,'' Patole said.

He expressed confidence that a government under the Congress will come to power in Maharashtra, where Assembly polls are to be held in the latter part of 2024.

